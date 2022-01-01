Saint Joseph restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Joseph restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Joseph restaurants

Pop's Place image

 

Pop's Place

238 Illinois Ave, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POP'S BIG BRISKET$12.00
HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE SAUCE AND BACON
CAJUN TENDERLOIN$10.00
TRADITIONAL TENDERLOIN$9.00
More about Pop's Place
Longboards Wraps and Bowls image

 

Longboards Wraps and Bowls

106 S 7th St, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
619$12.99
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Thai Chicken Wrap$7.19
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Teriyaki Grill Wrap$7.19
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps and Bowls
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

3730 Mitchell Ave, St Joseph

Avg 4.1 (968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bean Dip$4.25
Cheese Dip$6.25
More about La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
The Benton Club image

 

The Benton Club

402 N 7th St., Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Benton Club
Restaurant banner

 

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

1817 Frederick Ave, saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hi-Ho Bar & Grill
RC's Lunch Car image

 

RC's Lunch Car

505 Francis Street, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RC's Lunch Car
Restaurant banner

 

Brioche French Bakery and cafe

114 N 7th St, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brioche French Bakery and cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Fredrick Inn Steak House & Lounge

1627 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fredrick Inn Steak House & Lounge
Map

More near Saint Joseph to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston