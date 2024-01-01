Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Saint Joseph
/
Saint Joseph
/
Chili
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve chili
The Kitchen
802 South 10th Street, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Six Pack of Chili Dogs
$10.00
More about The Kitchen
Taco Bandido
1601 Saint Joseph Avenue, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Chili Burrito
$6.64
Ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, our original, house-blended mild sauce, and nacho cheese tucked into a flour tortilla wrap, and topped with chili and cheese
More about Taco Bandido
