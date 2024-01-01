Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph restaurants
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Kitchen

802 South 10th Street, Saint Joseph

Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.00
Roasted Pork Butt Pulled & Served on a Hot Dog Bun
More about The Kitchen
Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

1817 Frederick Ave, saint Joseph

PULLED PORK SANDWICH$9.99
More about Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

