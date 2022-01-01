Go
Toast

Saint Larry's Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

6 Elm St • $$

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6 Elm St

Potsdam NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McDuff's Pub

No reviews yet

If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere with great food and beer, you've found the spot. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, come in to enjoy a pub-fare meal. Enhance your meal and choose from one of our almost two dozen draft beers on tap or enjoy one of your favorite cocktails, from our full-service bar. Excellent nightlife later in the evenings, as well. Come on in and enjoy!

Park Bros | Potsdam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Timber Tavern

No reviews yet

A newer version of a North Country landmark!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston