Saint Louis restaurants you'll love

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
|Bada Bing
|$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
|CYO Thin Crust
|$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque
|$12.00
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$20.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets Over Choice Of: Linguine with Spinach and Grape Tomatoes OR Mashed Potatoes
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar
1004 Locust, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brie & Prosciutto Sandwich
|$13.00
|Apple & Almond Salad
|Smoked Chicken
|$22.00
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$8.00
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
|FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Toasted Spinach Balls
|$9.95
An original recipe, combines spinach, Parmesan cheese, egg and seasoned breadcrumbs, fried to perfection
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, egg, with crumbled Blue cheese and cheddar on a bed of lettuce, with your choice of dressing
The Woodshack Soulard
1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$11.99
pulled pork, house ham, creamy mustard, dill pickles, and Swiss cheese
|Three Cheesy Pigs
|$10.99
cherry & hickory shack-smoked ham, peppered bacon, and pulled pork with swiss cheese on a baguette
|Pollo Loco
|$10.99
chipotle chicken, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Baja California Salad
|$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$8.75
Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon
Sureste MEXICAN
3730 foundry way unit 18, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|marinated beets (remolacha marinada)
|$6.00
Local beets marinated in citrus, and habanero oil, with onions and cilantro.
*vegan
*gluten-free
|Pulled Pork (Cochinita pibil)
Achiote and citrus marinated pork roasted in banana leaves for 14 hours (Mayan style whole hog bbq) served with citrus-macerated red onions, and ground habanero dust. served with fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
|Tangy citrus turkey (Pavo en escabeche)
Local "Rustic roots farm" turkey fried, then poached in citrus juices and Caribbean spices and shredded. served with roasted Anaheim peppers, pickled red onions, and fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
SMOOTHIES
Revel Kitchen
8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Cauli-Tots.
|$5.00
House-made, baked cauliflower tots served with ketchup. Gluten-free, contains egg & cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.
All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
|Kale Colada.
|$6.49
Pineapple, banana, kale, coconut milk.
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Mango Roll
|$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
|Spicy Butterfly Roll
|$13.75
Crab, spicy sauce + asparagus, topped with butterflied shrimp, scallions, masago + spicy sesame oil
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Portobello
|$3.50
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
|Chitarra al Pomodoro
|$17.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano
*can be made dairy free/vegan
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Popular items
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Short Stack Plate
|$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
|Country Omelet
|$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
|Create an Omelet
|$11.00
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Black Bean Burrito
|$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Popular items
|Garlic French Dip
|$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
|Maguro (2pc)
|$7.00
fresh yellowfin tuna
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Narwhal's Crafted
3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
|Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Backyard BBQ Dog*
|$8.25
Our famous smoked dog smothered in tangy baked beans and fresh potato salad, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
|Greedo Dog*
|$6.50
Our New York Style hot dog with sauerkraut, New York grilled chili onions, celery salt, and brown mustard.
|Chicago Dog*
|$6.95
Our famous smoked dog dressed with all the Chi-Town goodies - mustard, relish, onion, pickle, celery salt and a tomato wedge!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
|King's Signature Smash Burger
|$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Famous Chili Bowl
|$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
|The Spicy Chick
|$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli
|$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Tempura Shrimp Bao
|$4.00
Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.
|Chicken Katsu Ramen
|$15.50
Succulent crispy Japanese style fried chicken cutlet with our flavorful signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: Fried chicken cutlet, minced onion, and wood-ear mushrooms.
|Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)
|$15.00
Slow cooked sirloin in classic tonkotsu broth with a chili bomb. Ingredients: Sirloin tip, soft boiled eggs, bamboo shoots (menma), white onion, crispy fried onions, and chopped green onions.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax
|$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
|Parker's Birds w/tax
|$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
|Fries w/tax
|$4.00
Coated and crunchy fries! Top with cheezy sauce for $1.
Nixta
1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis
|Popular items
|1 Antojito
|$8.00
|Smoked Pork Enchiladas
|$22.00
|3 Sides
|$21.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Regular Welcome Back Cobber
|$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Warm Herbed Goat Cheese
|$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
|Regular Play Gloria
|$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Fountain Drink
|$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|Chris'andwich
|$11.00
Fried egg with you choice of Canadian bacon, sausage patty, bacon or ham and American cheese on a croissant
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
|Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
|Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.