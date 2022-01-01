Saint Louis restaurants you'll love

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Louis

Saint Louis's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Takeout box
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Saint Louis restaurants

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE) image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Bada Bing$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
CYO Thin Crust$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque$12.00
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$20.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets Over Choice Of: Linguine with Spinach and Grape Tomatoes OR Mashed Potatoes
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar image

 

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

1004 Locust, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brie & Prosciutto Sandwich$13.00
Apple & Almond Salad
Smoked Chicken$22.00
Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$8.00
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Toasted Spinach Balls$9.95
An original recipe, combines spinach, Parmesan cheese, egg and seasoned breadcrumbs, fried to perfection
Cobb Salad$12.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, egg, with crumbled Blue cheese and cheddar on a bed of lettuce, with your choice of dressing
The Woodshack Soulard image

 

The Woodshack Soulard

1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban$11.99
pulled pork, house ham, creamy mustard, dill pickles, and Swiss cheese
Three Cheesy Pigs$10.99
cherry & hickory shack-smoked ham, peppered bacon, and pulled pork with swiss cheese on a baguette
Pollo Loco$10.99
chipotle chicken, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese
Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Baja California Salad$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Chipotle Chicken Panini$8.75
Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon
Banner pic

 

Sureste MEXICAN

3730 foundry way unit 18, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
marinated beets (remolacha marinada)$6.00
Local beets marinated in citrus, and habanero oil, with onions and cilantro.
*vegan
*gluten-free
Pulled Pork (Cochinita pibil)
Achiote and citrus marinated pork roasted in banana leaves for 14 hours (Mayan style whole hog bbq) served with citrus-macerated red onions, and ground habanero dust. served with fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
Tangy citrus turkey (Pavo en escabeche)
Local "Rustic roots farm" turkey fried, then poached in citrus juices and Caribbean spices and shredded. served with roasted Anaheim peppers, pickled red onions, and fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
Revel Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

Revel Kitchen

8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauli-Tots.$5.00
House-made, baked cauliflower tots served with ketchup. Gluten-free, contains egg & cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.
All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
Kale Colada.$6.49
Pineapple, banana, kale, coconut milk.
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Roll$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
Spicy Butterfly Roll$13.75
Crab, spicy sauce + asparagus, topped with butterflied shrimp, scallions, masago + spicy sesame oil
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Portobello$3.50
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Chitarra al Pomodoro$17.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano
*can be made dairy free/vegan
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack Plate$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Country Omelet$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
Create an Omelet$11.00
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Black Bean Burrito$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic French Dip$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Maguro (2pc)$7.00
fresh yellowfin tuna
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Steve's Hot Dogs image

 

Steve's Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Backyard BBQ Dog*$8.25
Our famous smoked dog smothered in tangy baked beans and fresh potato salad, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Greedo Dog*$6.50
Our New York Style hot dog with sauerkraut, New York grilled chili onions, celery salt, and brown mustard.
Chicago Dog*$6.95
Our famous smoked dog dressed with all the Chi-Town goodies - mustard, relish, onion, pickle, celery salt and a tomato wedge!
Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
King's Signature Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
The Spicy Chick$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
Nami Ramen image

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tempura Shrimp Bao$4.00
Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.
Chicken Katsu Ramen$15.50
Succulent crispy Japanese style fried chicken cutlet with our flavorful signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: Fried chicken cutlet, minced onion, and wood-ear mushrooms.
Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)$15.00
Slow cooked sirloin in classic tonkotsu broth with a chili bomb. Ingredients: Sirloin tip, soft boiled eggs, bamboo shoots (menma), white onion, crispy fried onions, and chopped green onions.
Bootleggin' Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
Parker's Birds w/tax$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
Fries w/tax$4.00
Coated and crunchy fries! Top with cheezy sauce for $1.
Nixta image

 

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Antojito$8.00
Smoked Pork Enchiladas$22.00
3 Sides$21.00
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Fountain Drink$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
Chris'andwich$11.00
Fried egg with you choice of Canadian bacon, sausage patty, bacon or ham and American cheese on a croissant
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Amighetti's image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.
Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Pretzels

Chili

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
