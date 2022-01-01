Saint Louis bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Saint Louis
Companion WSTL Cafe
2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fiesta Chicken Whole
|$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
|Prom Queen Whole
|$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
|S'mores
|$2.00
|Colleen's Chocolate Chip
|$2.00
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes
3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS