Saint Louis bars & lounges you'll love

Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.50
with chocolate ganache
|Hi-Pointe Single Burger
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|BBQ Duck
|$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Narwhal's Crafted
3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
|Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Parker's Birds w/tax
|$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
|Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax
|$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax
|$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Godfather Night: Dinner & Bourbon Pairing Ticket
|$110.00
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
6-9pm
five-course meal, paired with bourbon tastings presented by LUXCO, and after party cigars, with a premium pour nightcap at Cobalt.
Plus raffles, bottle purchasing opportunities, and more, all set to a Rat Pack soundtrack.
Limited seating available on a first come basis. Parties of 2 thru 4.
$110 per person
|Chilean Sea Bass
|$38.00
pan seared, champagne risotto, wilted arugula, shaved fennel, watermelon radish, saffron beurre blanc
|Holiday 2021 BOX SET THREE
|$100.00
Box Set THREE includes a 1 oz sampling of the following:
Sam Houston 15 yr, Weller Special Reserve, Shenk's, McKenna 10yr, Blanton's Bourbon, High West Rendezvous Rye, Daviess County Cabernet Finish, Old Forester Statesman. Jack Daniels Barrel Proof, and Yellowstone.
Add a Pappy Van Winkle Handmade Cigar for $20!
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
|Playboy
|$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
|Wasabi Special
|$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA RED
|$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
|PORCINI REGINETTE
|$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
|Street Corn
|$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
|PB&J
|$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
|American
|$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|LG New House, New Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
|Chicken Wings
|$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
|The Cloud Cake
|$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|Popular items
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
Good Day
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Excel - Ski
|$3.00
|Strawberry Chocolate
|$11.00
|B.L.T
|$11.00
Truffles Restaurant
9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Truffle Risotto
|$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
|Truffles Frites
|$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Tacos "Americana"
|$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
|Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
Small Batch
3001 Locust, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
|Country Captain
|$16.00
chickpea. cauliflower. garam masala. golden raisin. almond. rice.
|Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura cauliflower. manchurian sauce. sesame. scallion.
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
|Fried Cali
|$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Pi Pizzeria
6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Small South Side Classico
|$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
the B A O
14 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|COM BAO 2
|$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
|UDON Noodle soup
|$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD
|Popular items
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Chateau Maplewood
7326 Manchester Rd, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Tier 1
|$35.00
Wine Club include 2 hand selected bottles of wine accompanied by tasting and pairing notes. Wine Club members also receive 10% off additional retail wines and a waived corkage fee for on premise bottles.
All wines must be picked up at the shop.
Wine Club will be available starting the first week of each month. Please bring electronic receipt when picking up your wine club.
|Beer School Ticket March 6
|$20.00
Join us for Chateau Maplewood Beer school featuring Perennial Artisan Ales on March 6 at 2pm for our third class. Beer school includes a beer tasting paired with an education on each beer, the style, the brewing process, and more! No need to pick up a ticket, bring your electronic receipt.
|Wine Dinner March 9
|$125.00
Five course dinner paired with beautiful wines. Chef Ken Foland selects seasonal ingredients and builds exciting menus with both creative and classic dishes. Brian and Ken work purposefully to develop pairings that provide a casual elegance.
Please bring electronic receipt to the wine dinner, no need to pick up ticket.
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
The Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
|Classic Smashburger
|$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|White Bean Hummus
|$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
