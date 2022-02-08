Saint Louis bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Saint Louis

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Cyrano's
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Mission Taco Joint
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Narwhal's Crafted
Bootleggin' Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parker's Birds w/tax$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Bootleggin' Tavern
Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Godfather Night: Dinner & Bourbon Pairing Ticket$110.00
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
6-9pm
five-course meal, paired with bourbon tastings presented by LUXCO, and after party cigars, with a premium pour nightcap at Cobalt.
Plus raffles, bottle purchasing opportunities, and more, all set to a Rat Pack soundtrack.
Limited seating available on a first come basis. Parties of 2 thru 4.
$110 per person
Chilean Sea Bass$38.00
pan seared, champagne risotto, wilted arugula, shaved fennel, watermelon radish, saffron beurre blanc
Holiday 2021 BOX SET THREE$100.00
Box Set THREE includes a 1 oz sampling of the following:
Sam Houston 15 yr, Weller Special Reserve, Shenk's, McKenna 10yr, Blanton's Bourbon, High West Rendezvous Rye, Daviess County Cabernet Finish, Old Forester Statesman. Jack Daniels Barrel Proof, and Yellowstone.
Add a Pappy Van Winkle Handmade Cigar for $20!
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Playboy$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Wasabi Sushi Bars
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
PORCINI REGINETTE$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
Sunny's Cantina
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Con Chorizo$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Mission Taco Joint
Baileys' Range image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
PB&J$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
American$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
Baileys' Range
Pastaria Deli & Wine image

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
Kris's Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
Pastaria Deli & Wine
Olive + Oak image

 

Olive + Oak

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG New House, New Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
Chicken Wings$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
The Cloud Cake$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
Olive + Oak
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
French Fries$2.95
Milo's Bocce Garden
Good Day image

 

Good Day

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Excel - Ski$3.00
Strawberry Chocolate$11.00
B.L.T$11.00
Good Day
Truffles Restaurant image

 

Truffles Restaurant

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Risotto$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
Roasted Chicken Breast$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
Truffles Frites$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
Truffles Restaurant
Amigos Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos "Americana"$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
Amigos Cantina
Small Batch image

 

Small Batch

3001 Locust, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
Country Captain$16.00
chickpea. cauliflower. garam masala. golden raisin. almond. rice.
Cauliflower$10.00
tempura cauliflower. manchurian sauce. sesame. scallion.
Small Batch
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
Blue Ocean image

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Fried Cali$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Blue Ocean
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Pi Pizzeria
the B A O image

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
COM BAO 2$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
UDON Noodle soup$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
the B A O
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Mission Taco Joint
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
Pub Burger$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Beffa's
Chateau Maplewood image

 

Chateau Maplewood

7326 Manchester Rd, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tier 1$35.00
Wine Club include 2 hand selected bottles of wine accompanied by tasting and pairing notes. Wine Club members also receive 10% off additional retail wines and a waived corkage fee for on premise bottles.
All wines must be picked up at the shop.

Wine Club will be available starting the first week of each month. Please bring electronic receipt when picking up your wine club.
Beer School Ticket March 6$20.00
Join us for Chateau Maplewood Beer school featuring Perennial Artisan Ales on March 6 at 2pm for our third class. Beer school includes a beer tasting paired with an education on each beer, the style, the brewing process, and more! No need to pick up a ticket, bring your electronic receipt.
Wine Dinner March 9$125.00
Five course dinner paired with beautiful wines. Chef Ken Foland selects seasonal ingredients and builds exciting menus with both creative and classic dishes. Brian and Ken work purposefully to develop pairings that provide a casual elegance.
Please bring electronic receipt to the wine dinner, no need to pick up ticket.
Chateau Maplewood
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Lester's
The Great Grizzly Bear image

 

The Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fries$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
Classic Smashburger$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
White Bean Hummus$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
The Great Grizzly Bear
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke

