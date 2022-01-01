Saint Louis BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Saint Louis
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Bootleggin' Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Parker's Birds w/tax
|$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
|Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax
|$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax
|$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Popular items
|Burnt Kevin
|$12.00
Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.
|Beef Brisket Platter REGULAR
|$17.00
|Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)
|$14.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Big Muddy
|$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
More about Original J's
Original J's
7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Chicken
|$4.00
Al pastor marinated rotisserie chicken, pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
|Kale Salad
|$3.50
Cilantro vin and cotija
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Aji verde, radish, cilantro, red onion
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
More about Lester's
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.