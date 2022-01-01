Saint Louis breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Louis

Revel Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

Revel Kitchen

8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Yeah.$4.99
Raw cold-pressed organic kale, cucumber, green apple, parsley, collards, and lemon juice blend.
Avocado Toast.$4.00
Served on Dave's Killer Organic bread, topped with mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.
Miso Sesame.$11.99
Organic greens, purple cabbage, carrot, edamame, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, grilled chicken breast, and a Miso peanut dressing.
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack Plate$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Country Omelet$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
SD Bacon (4 pc)$3.99
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Companion WSTL Cafe image

 

Companion WSTL Cafe

2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta Chicken Whole$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building
TEXT us at 314-229-4806 when you arrive
Prom Queen Whole$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Rooster image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brunch Burger$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Have a Cow Burger$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
Omelet$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
Good Day image

 

Good Day

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Excel - Ski$3.00
Strawberry Chocolate$11.00
B.L.T$11.00
Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Rooster image

 

Rooster

1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Slinger$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
City Coffee and Creperie image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ann's Green Gable Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
California Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
Vineyard Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
Pub Burger$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Colleen's image

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
S'mores$2.00
Colleen's Chocolate Chip$2.00
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
7" Italian$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Fresno's Diner & Catering image

 

Fresno's Diner & Catering

2017 Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$11.75
plate-sized waffle, off the grill, topped with maple syrup, whipped butter served with 4 golden chicken wings, and a crispy hashbrown.
Homestyle$14.50
Our delicious homestyle breakfast comes with 2 eggs/ pancakes, crispy bacon, or a choice of 2 pork/ turkey sausages, and a hashbrown. served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
Subdivision Sandwich Co. image

 

Subdivision Sandwich Co.

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall #2, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
McArthur's Bakery image

 

McArthur's Bakery

3055 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
McArthur's Systems image

 

McArthur's Systems

6630 Delmar Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
Takeout
