Saint Louis breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Louis
Revel Kitchen
8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Kale Yeah.
|$4.99
Raw cold-pressed organic kale, cucumber, green apple, parsley, collards, and lemon juice blend.
|Avocado Toast.
|$4.00
Served on Dave's Killer Organic bread, topped with mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.
|Miso Sesame.
|$11.99
Organic greens, purple cabbage, carrot, edamame, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, grilled chicken breast, and a Miso peanut dressing.
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Short Stack Plate
|$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
|Country Omelet
|$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
|SD Bacon (4 pc)
|$3.99
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|SD Bacon
|$4.99
4 Pieces
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Companion WSTL Cafe
2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fiesta Chicken Whole
|$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
|Prom Queen Whole
|$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
|Wild Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Have a Cow Burger
|$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
|Omelet
|$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
Good Day
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Excel - Ski
|$3.00
|Strawberry Chocolate
|$11.00
|B.L.T
|$11.00
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Skillet Seared Crab Cakes
|$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
|Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Rooster
1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Vegan Slinger
|$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Popular items
|Ann's Green Gable Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
|California Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
|Vineyard Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
|S'mores
|$2.00
|Colleen's Chocolate Chip
|$2.00
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
|7" Italian
|$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
|$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Fresno's Diner & Catering
2017 Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.75
plate-sized waffle, off the grill, topped with maple syrup, whipped butter served with 4 golden chicken wings, and a crispy hashbrown.
|Homestyle
|$14.50
Our delicious homestyle breakfast comes with 2 eggs/ pancakes, crispy bacon, or a choice of 2 pork/ turkey sausages, and a hashbrown. served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
Subdivision Sandwich Co.
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall #2, ST. LOUIS