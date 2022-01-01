Saint Louis burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Saint Louis
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
|King's Signature Smash Burger
|$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Famous Chili Bowl
|$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
|The Spicy Chick
|$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli
|$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
More about The Dam
The Dam
3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Belgian Fries
|$3.25
Thick & Crispy, served with choice of dipping sauce
|Magic Mushroom
|$10.50
Two patties, Swiss and Gouda cheese with Mushroom Mix and Garlic Mayo on sourdough
|The Animal
|$12.00
Three patties, American cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Bacon and BBQ Sauce
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
|Street Corn
|$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|Garlic French Dip
|$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
More about The Frisco Barroom
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about Baileys' Range
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
|PB&J
|$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
|American
|$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
More about Have A Cow Cattle Company
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Have a Cow Burger
|$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
|Omelet
|$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Popular items
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
|Buddy Salad
|$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Popular items
|Jr Classic
|$5.99
Kid size burger
|Semi-Serious
|$8.69
Our most popular (1/3 lb): Your choice of cheese and free toppings.
|Chee Double
|$8.69
2 Patties equal to 1/3 lb with 2 slices of cheese and free toppings
More about The Blue Duck
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Slamburger
|$16.00
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
|Duck Fried Rice
|$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
More about Lester's
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
634 Washington Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
|SWEET POTATO TOTS
|$3.00
sweet potato tots
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Hi Pointe Drive In
Hi Pointe Drive In
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
|SALMON BLT
|$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry