Saint Louis burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Saint Louis

Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
King's Signature Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Three Kings Public House
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
The Spicy Chick$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Dam image

 

The Dam

3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Belgian Fries$3.25
Thick & Crispy, served with choice of dipping sauce
Magic Mushroom$10.50
Two patties, Swiss and Gouda cheese with Mushroom Mix and Garlic Mayo on sourdough
The Animal$12.00
Three patties, American cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Bacon and BBQ Sauce
More about The Dam
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Sunny's Cantina
The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about The Frisco Barroom
Baileys' Range image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
PB&J$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
American$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
More about Baileys' Range
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Have a Cow Burger$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
Omelet$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
More about Have A Cow Cattle Company
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Classic Burger$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Buddy Salad$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jr Classic$5.99
Kid size burger
Semi-Serious$8.69
Our most popular (1/3 lb): Your choice of cheese and free toppings.
Chee Double$8.69
2 Patties equal to 1/3 lb with 2 slices of cheese and free toppings
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slamburger$16.00
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
Classic Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
Duck Fried Rice$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
More about The Blue Duck
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Lester's
Hi-Pointe Drive-In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.00
sweet potato tots
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
Hi Pointe Drive In image

 

Hi Pointe Drive In

1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
SALMON BLT$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
More about Hi Pointe Drive In

