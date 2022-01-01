Saint Louis cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Saint Louis

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cuban Panini$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Baja California Salad$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Companion WSTL Cafe image

 

Companion WSTL Cafe

2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta Chicken Whole$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building
TEXT us at 314-229-4806 when you arrive
Prom Queen Whole$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Rooster image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brunch Burger$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Have a Cow Burger$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
Omelet$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte Iced$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Colleen's image

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
S'mores$2.00
Colleen's Chocolate Chip$2.00
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream image

 

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Haystacks Baklava$2.99
This amazing dessert is made with roughly chopped walnuts and pistachio scented with rose water, cardamom and clove. Bathed in butter and simple sugar
Traditional Arabic Baklava$1.99
Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.
Iraqi Fingers (Borma)$1.25
Traditional Iraqi baklava made with phyllo dough filled with honey and either Chocolate + Pecan, Pecan, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, or Almond
Teleo Coffee image

 

Teleo Coffee

132 W Monroe Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.50
Iced Love Your Neighbor$4.75
Cold Brew$4.00
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
