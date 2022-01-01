Saint Louis cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Saint Louis
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cuban Panini
|$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
|Baja California Salad
|$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Companion WSTL Cafe
2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fiesta Chicken Whole
|$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building
TEXT us at 314-229-4806 when you arrive
|Prom Queen Whole
|$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Have a Cow Burger
|$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.95
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage
gravy.
|Omelet
|$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Popular items
|Latte Iced
|$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
|S'mores
|$2.00
|Colleen's Chocolate Chip
|$2.00
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream
8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton
|Popular items
|Haystacks Baklava
|$2.99
This amazing dessert is made with roughly chopped walnuts and pistachio scented with rose water, cardamom and clove. Bathed in butter and simple sugar
|Traditional Arabic Baklava
|$1.99
Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.
|Iraqi Fingers (Borma)
|$1.25
Traditional Iraqi baklava made with phyllo dough filled with honey and either Chocolate + Pecan, Pecan, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, or Almond
Teleo Coffee
132 W Monroe Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
|Iced Love Your Neighbor
|$4.75
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Kaldi's Coffee
700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON
|Popular items
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk