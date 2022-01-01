Saint Louis Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Saint Louis
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
|Bada Bing
|$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
|CYO Thin Crust
|$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|CYO Deep Dish
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
|House Salad
|$8.49
A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses
|Chicken Wings
|$10.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
More about Chicken Out
Chicken Out
6197 DELMAR Blvd., ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|White BBQ Sauce
|Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
|Texas Hot BBQ
More about Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce