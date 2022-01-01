Saint Louis sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Saint Louis

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cuban Panini$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Baja California Salad$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
More about Ukraft
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Fountain Drink$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Amighetti's image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.
More about Amighetti's
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Turkey & Swiss
Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)$1.45
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt Kevin$12.00
Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.
Beef Brisket Platter REGULAR$17.00
Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)$14.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
The Dam image

 

The Dam

3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Belgian Fries$3.25
Thick & Crispy, served with choice of dipping sauce
Magic Mushroom$10.50
Two patties, Swiss and Gouda cheese with Mushroom Mix and Garlic Mayo on sourdough
The Animal$12.00
Three patties, American cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Bacon and BBQ Sauce
More about The Dam
The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about The Frisco Barroom
Pastaria Deli & Wine image

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
Kris's Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Pealed Beef Tenderloin$36.99
16 oz New York Strip/Online$32.95
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
House Salad$8.49
A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses
Chicken Wings$10.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Zenwich - St. Louis image

 

Zenwich - St. Louis

8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Garlic Pork Bone$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Sea Salted Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Zenwich - St. Louis
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Rooster image

 

Rooster

1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Slinger$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Cookies$0.75
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Classic Burger$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Buddy Salad$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
Schlafly Burger$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Schlafly Tap Room
City Coffee and Creperie image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ann's Green Gable Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
California Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
Vineyard Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slamburger$16.00
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
Classic Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
Duck Fried Rice$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
More about The Blue Duck
Hi-Pointe Drive-In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.00
sweet potato tots
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
More about Salt + Smoke
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
7" Italian$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Hi Pointe Drive In image

 

Hi Pointe Drive In

1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
SALMON BLT$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
More about Hi Pointe Drive In
McArthur's Bakery image

 

McArthur's Bakery

3055 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about McArthur's Bakery
City Foundry Group - Hello Poke image

 

City Foundry Group - Hello Poke

3730 Foundry Way, Food Stall 10, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about City Foundry Group - Hello Poke
McArthur's Systems image

 

McArthur's Systems

6630 Delmar Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about McArthur's Systems

