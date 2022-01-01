Saint Louis sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Saint Louis
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cuban Panini
|$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
|Baja California Salad
|$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Fountain Drink
|$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
|Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
|Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
|Turkey & Swiss
|Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)
|$1.45
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Popular items
|Burnt Kevin
|$12.00
Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.
|Beef Brisket Platter REGULAR
|$17.00
|Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)
|$14.00
The Dam
3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Belgian Fries
|$3.25
Thick & Crispy, served with choice of dipping sauce
|Magic Mushroom
|$10.50
Two patties, Swiss and Gouda cheese with Mushroom Mix and Garlic Mayo on sourdough
|The Animal
|$12.00
Three patties, American cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Bacon and BBQ Sauce
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Garlic Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
|Pealed Beef Tenderloin
|$36.99
|16 oz New York Strip/Online
|$32.95
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
|House Salad
|$8.49
A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses
|Chicken Wings
|$10.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
Zenwich - St. Louis
8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Black Garlic Pork Bone
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
|Sea Salted Fries
|$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Rooster
1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Vegan Slinger
|$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Cookies
|$0.75
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Popular items
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
|Buddy Salad
|$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
|Schlafly Burger
|$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
|Reuben
|$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Popular items
|Ann's Green Gable Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
|California Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
|Vineyard Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
|10" CHI BYO
|$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Slamburger
|$16.00
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
|Duck Fried Rice
|$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
634 Washington Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
|SWEET POTATO TOTS
|$3.00
sweet potato tots
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
|7" Italian
|$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
|$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Hi Pointe Drive In
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
|SALMON BLT
|$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
City Foundry Group - Hello Poke
3730 Foundry Way, Food Stall 10, St. Louis