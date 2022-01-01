Saint Louis Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Saint Louis

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE) image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Bada Bing$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
CYO Thin Crust$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Taco Buddha image

TACOS

Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Ave, University City

Avg 4.7 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Nashville$5.25
Nashville-hot style fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla
~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~
The New Orleans$5.75
December 2021 Taco of the Month!
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp (garlicy, spicy but not "hot", buttery, tangy), citrus-pickled red onion, cabbage, scallions, on a flour tortilla.
Contains dairy. Gluten free if a corn tortilla is substituted.
Green Chile Pork$5.25
Hatch green chile carnitas, romaine, citrus-pickled red onion, radish, cotija, cilantro, corn tortillas (Gluten free)
More about Taco Buddha
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Sunny's Cantina
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Memphis Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.
Cancun Quesadilla$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Con Chorizo$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

9900 Manchester, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
CYO Deep Dish$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Original J's image

 

Original J's

7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Chicken$4.00
Al pastor marinated rotisserie chicken, pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
Kale Salad$3.50
Cilantro vin and cotija
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Aji verde, radish, cilantro, red onion
More about Original J's
Amigos Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos "Americana"$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
More about Amigos Cantina
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guacamole Especial$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
3 Choice Combo$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack image

 

City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

3730 Foundry Way, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

