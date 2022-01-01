Saint Louis Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Saint Louis
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
|Bada Bing
|$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
|CYO Thin Crust
|$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|BBQ Duck
|$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
More about Taco Buddha
TACOS
Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Ave, University City
|Popular items
|The Nashville
|$5.25
Nashville-hot style fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla
~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~
|The New Orleans
|$5.75
December 2021 Taco of the Month!
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp (garlicy, spicy but not "hot", buttery, tangy), citrus-pickled red onion, cabbage, scallions, on a flour tortilla.
Contains dairy. Gluten free if a corn tortilla is substituted.
|Green Chile Pork
|$5.25
Hatch green chile carnitas, romaine, citrus-pickled red onion, radish, cotija, cilantro, corn tortillas (Gluten free)
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
|Street Corn
|$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Global Quesadilla Company
12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Memphis Quesadilla
|$12.49
Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.
|Cancun Quesadilla
|$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|CYO Deep Dish
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Original J's
Original J's
7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Chicken
|$4.00
Al pastor marinated rotisserie chicken, pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
|Kale Salad
|$3.50
Cilantro vin and cotija
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Aji verde, radish, cilantro, red onion
More about Amigos Cantina
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Tacos "Americana"
|$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
|Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Guacamole Especial
|$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
|3 Choice Combo
|$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD
|Popular items
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.