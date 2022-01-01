Saint Louis pizza restaurants you'll love

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Saint Louis

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE) image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Bada Bing$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
CYO Thin Crust$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
PORCINI REGINETTE$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Crushed Red - Clayton image

 

Crushed Red - Clayton

8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

9900 Manchester, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
CYO Deep Dish$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Schlafly Bottleworks image

 

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hefeweizen, 6pk$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
Jagerschnitzel$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Goat Cheese Pizza$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
More about Schlafly Bottleworks
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
House Salad$8.49
A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses
Chicken Wings$10.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Pi Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Pi Pizzeria

400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.6 (2209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
12" Gluten Free$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pizzeria Da Gloria image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Da Gloria

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
Margherita Pizza$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
Bonci Pizza$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Racanellis Pizza image

PIZZA

Racanellis Pizza

8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Racanellis Pizza
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

610 Washington Avenue St, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

12 S. Euclid, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli$9.95
LG St. Louis Caesar$8.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Felix's Pizza Pub image

 

Felix's Pizza Pub

6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Dogtown$28.99
Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
Waffle fries$4.99
Waffle fries with parmesan
Garden Salad$5.99
romaine, mozzarealla, red onion, tomato and croutons
More about Felix's Pizza Pub
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Garlic Knots$4.95
10" NY Style Pie$12.00
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Crushed Red image

 

Crushed Red

140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
More about Crushed Red
Firenza Pizza image

 

Firenza Pizza

20 Allen St., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Firenza Pizza
Bootleggin' Bob's image

 

Bootleggin' Bob's

3457 Morganford Rd 304, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bootleggin' Bob's
Scape image

 

Scape

50 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scape

