Saint Louis pizza restaurants you'll love

More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
|Bada Bing
|$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
|CYO Thin Crust
|$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Regular Play Gloria
|$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
|$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
More about Edera
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA RED
|$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
|PORCINI REGINETTE
|$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
|Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
|Wild Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Crushed Red - Clayton
8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Popular items
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|CYO Deep Dish
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Schlafly Bottleworks
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Hefeweizen, 6pk
|$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
|Jagerschnitzel
|$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
|House Salad
|$8.49
A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses
|Chicken Wings
|$10.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
More about Pi Pizzeria
PIZZA
Pi Pizzeria
400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|12" Gluten Free
|$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
|12" Deep Dish Cornmeal
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria
PIZZA
Pizzeria Da Gloria
2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
|Bonci Pizza
|$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pi Pizzeria
6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Small South Side Classico
|$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
|10" CHI BYO
|$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Racanellis Pizza
PIZZA
Racanellis Pizza
8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|18" NY Style Pie
|$22.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.95
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pi Pizzeria
610 Washington Avenue St, St Louis
|Popular items
|Small South Side Classico
|$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|12" Deep Dish Cornmeal
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza
12 S. Euclid, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli
|$9.95
|LG St. Louis Caesar
|$8.95
More about Felix's Pizza Pub
Felix's Pizza Pub
6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|18" Dogtown
|$28.99
Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
|Waffle fries
|$4.99
Waffle fries with parmesan
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
romaine, mozzarealla, red onion, tomato and croutons
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza
111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Garlic Knots
|$4.95
|10" NY Style Pie
|$12.00
More about Crushed Red
Crushed Red
140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt