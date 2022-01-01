Saint Louis salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Saint Louis

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cuban Panini$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Baja California Salad$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
More about Ukraft
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Fountain Drink$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
More about Chris' at the Docket
Crushed Red - Clayton image

 

Crushed Red - Clayton

8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Cookies$0.75
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
City Coffee and Creperie image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ann's Green Gable Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
California Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
Vineyard Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Crushed Red image

 

Crushed Red

140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
More about Crushed Red

