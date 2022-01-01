Saint Louis salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Saint Louis
More about Ukraft
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cuban Panini
|$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
|Baja California Salad
|$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Regular Play Gloria
|$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
|$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Fountain Drink
|$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
More about Chris' at the Docket
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|SD Bacon
|$4.99
4 Pieces
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Crushed Red - Clayton
8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Cookies
|$0.75
More about City Coffee and Creperie
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Popular items
|Ann's Green Gable Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
|California Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, Pepperjack, avocado, tomato, Romaine lettuce with avocado-mayo dressing served on toasted bread (your choice)
|Vineyard Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Global Quesadilla Company
4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Crushed Red
Crushed Red
140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt