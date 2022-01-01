Saint Louis soul food restaurants you'll love
Must-try soul food restaurants in Saint Louis
More about Shaved Duck Kirkwood
Shaved Duck Kirkwood
10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
|BP Burger
|$9.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley
|Popular items
|1/2 Slab Rib with 2 Sides
|$14.99
|Veggie Plate
|$14.99
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$5.00