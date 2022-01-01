Saint Louis sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Saint Louis

Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
White Tiger Roll$16.75
Calamari tempura, crab, avocado + masago, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce
Drunken Fish Roll$16.50
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
More about Drunken Fish
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Playboy$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Playboy$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
Blue Ocean image

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Fried Cali$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.
More about Blue Ocean
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Burritos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Pretzels

Gyoza

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston