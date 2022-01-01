Saint Louis sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Saint Louis
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|White Tiger Roll
|$16.75
Calamari tempura, crab, avocado + masago, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce
|Drunken Fish Roll
|$16.50
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
|Sake (2pc)
|$6.00
fresh salmon
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
|Wasabi Special
|$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
|Fried Cali
|$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.