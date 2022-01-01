Central West End restaurants you'll love
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
|Sake (2pc)
|$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Narwhal's Crafted
3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
|Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
More about Edera
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Brasserie by Niche
Brasserie by Niche
4580 laclede ave, saint louis
|Popular items
|Cassoulet
|$28.95
garlic pork sausage, pork belly, duck confit, cannelini beans, bread crumbs, fines herbes
|Roasted Chicken
|$28.95
mushrooms, bread, jus
|Chocolate Mousse
|$12.50
brown sugar cocoa nib tuile
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Zenwich - St. Louis
Zenwich - St. Louis
8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Black Garlic Pork Bone
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
|Sea Salted Fries
|$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Pi Pizzeria
PIZZA
Pi Pizzeria
400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|12" Gluten Free
|$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
|12" Deep Dish Cornmeal
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Chick'nCone
CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
15 N. Euclid Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Kid's Box
|$6.49
Two Chick'nTenders + Fruit Cup (or fries) + Juice Box (FD/Water) + Dipping Sauce
|Chick’nTender
|$2.25
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
|Chick'nCone Meal
|$12.89
Chick'nCone, Side and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Global Quesadilla Company
4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza
12 S. Euclid, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli
|$9.95
|LG St. Louis Caesar
|$8.95
More about Bar Italia Ristorante
Bar Italia Ristorante
13 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Popular items
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis