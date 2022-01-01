Central West End restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Central West End restaurants

Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Playboy$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Brasserie by Niche image

 

Brasserie by Niche

4580 laclede ave, saint louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cassoulet$28.95
garlic pork sausage, pork belly, duck confit, cannelini beans, bread crumbs, fines herbes
Roasted Chicken$28.95
mushrooms, bread, jus
Chocolate Mousse$12.50
brown sugar cocoa nib tuile
More about Brasserie by Niche
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
Zenwich - St. Louis image

 

Zenwich - St. Louis

8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Garlic Pork Bone$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Sea Salted Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Zenwich - St. Louis
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Pi Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Pi Pizzeria

400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.6 (2209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
12" Gluten Free$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

15 N. Euclid Ave, St Louis

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid's Box$6.49
Two Chick'nTenders + Fruit Cup (or fries) + Juice Box (FD/Water) + Dipping Sauce
Chick’nTender$2.25
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick'nCone Meal$12.89
Chick'nCone, Side and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!
More about Chick'nCone
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

12 S. Euclid, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli$9.95
LG St. Louis Caesar$8.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Bar Italia Ristorante image

 

Bar Italia Ristorante

13 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
$500 deposit$500.00
More about Bar Italia Ristorante
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.8 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Brennan's image

 

Brennan's

316 North Euclid, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brennan's
Scape image

 

Scape

50 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scape

