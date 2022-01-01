Central West End bars & lounges you'll love

Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade 5-ingredient ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Overproof Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Brennan's image

 

Brennan's

316 North Euclid, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Central West End

Cappuccino

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cookies

Gyoza

Burritos

