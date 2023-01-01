Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Central West End

Central West End restaurants
Toast

Central West End restaurants that serve bread pudding

Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding w/ Caramel Sauce$4.19
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Muffin$4.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)

