Caprese salad in Central West End

Central West End restaurants
Toast

Central West End restaurants that serve caprese salad

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caprese Salad$5.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, with mozzarella and a balsamic dressing make a classic Caprese salad sing with strawberries and sunflower seeds on a bed of spinach and arugula.
More about Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid
Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caprese Salad$5.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, with mozzarella and a balsamic dressing make a classic Caprese salad sing with strawberries and sunflower seeds on a bed of spinach and arugula.
Caprese Salad$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil, with mozzarella and a balsamic dressing make a classic Caprese salad sing with strawberries and sunflower seeds on a bed of spinach and arugula.
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU

