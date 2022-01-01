Chicken fried rice in Central West End
Central West End restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
|Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch
|$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.