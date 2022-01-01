Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Central West End

Go
Central West End restaurants
Toast

Central West End restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.
More about Drunken Fish

Browse other tasty dishes in Central West End

Cookies

Cinnamon Rolls

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Chicken Teriyaki

Peanut Butter Cookies

Squid

Cornbread

Muffins

Map

More near Central West End to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston