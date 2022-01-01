Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Central West End

Central West End restaurants
Central West End restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers
More about Mission Taco Joint

