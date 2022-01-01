Fried rice in Central West End
Central West End restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
|Gluten Free Fried Rice
|$5.00
gluten fried rice served with egg, carrot and onion
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
More about Drunken Fish - Central West End
Drunken Fish - Central West End
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.75
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and shrimp
|Fried Rice Platter
|$60.00
Serves 6-8. Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and protein.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken