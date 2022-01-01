Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Central West End

Central West End restaurants
Toast

Central West End restaurants that serve fried rice

Wasabi Sushi Bar image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$5.00
Gluten Free Fried Rice$5.00
gluten fried rice served with egg, carrot and onion
Fried Rice$5.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish - Central West End

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.75
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and shrimp
Fried Rice Platter$60.00
Serves 6-8. Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and protein.
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
More about Drunken Fish - Central West End

