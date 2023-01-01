Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Central West End

Go
Central West End restaurants
Toast

Central West End restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$0.00
Dark chocolate sauce and house-made peppermint syrup combine to satisfy your craving for winter flavors.
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
Item pic

 

Narwhal's Crafted

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*BRUNCH* Peppermint Hot Chocolate$8.00
Peppermint Schnapps, Créme de Cacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Chocolate, 2% Milk. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$0.00
Dark chocolate sauce and house-made peppermint syrup combine to satisfy your craving for winter flavors.
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)

Browse other tasty dishes in Central West End

Salmon

Gyoza

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Burritos

Avocado Salad

Rangoon

Muffins

Map

More near Central West End to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston