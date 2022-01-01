Clifton Heights restaurants you'll love

Clifton Heights restaurants
Toast

Clifton Heights's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Gastropubs
Must-try Clifton Heights restaurants

Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack Plate$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Country Omelet$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
SD Bacon (4 pc)$3.99
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SoHa Tots$9.00
add chicken or bacon
Thai Chili Burger Toppings$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
J-Mac and Cheese$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Caesar$7.00
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Tortellini Piselli$19.00
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
16" One Topping$17.00
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
More about Bartolino's Osteria
