Clifton Heights restaurants you'll love
Clifton Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Clifton Heights restaurants
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Short Stack Plate
|$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
|Country Omelet
|$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
|SD Bacon (4 pc)
|$3.99
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|SoHa Tots
|$9.00
add chicken or bacon
|Thai Chili Burger Toppings
|$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
|J-Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Dinner Caesar
|$7.00
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
|Tortellini Piselli
|$19.00
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
|16" One Topping
|$17.00
Custom pizza, one or more toppings