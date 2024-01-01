Angus burgers in Saint Louis
The Scottish Arms - 6 - 8 South Sarah Street
The Scottish Arms - 6 - 8 South Sarah Street
6 - 8 South Sarah Street, Saint Louis
|Flat-Top Angus Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz patties of house mixed brisket, thin stacked / white sharp cheddar / tarragon aioli / tomato / sauteed onions
The Over/Under Bar & Grill 911 Washington Avenue
The Over/Under Bar & Grill 911 Washington Avenue
911 Washington Avenue, St. Louis
|OU Angus Burger
|$15.29
A seasoned half-pound Black Angus beef, cooked to your liking, served on a toasted brioche roll. Comes with your choice of cheese, toppings, and 1 side dish. Ketchup and our Fabulous OU Burgers on the side.