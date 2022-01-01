Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad (Full)$10.25
Two avocado halves in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queson fresco, and pico
Avocado Salad (Half)$6.25
One avocado half in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queso fresco, and pico
More about Southwest Diner
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Avocado Salad image

 

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$8.00
Chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions.
More about Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Mango Shrimp Salad$14.00
Five Grilled Shrimp, Chili Roasted Corn, Avocado, Mango Pineapple Relish, Monterey Jack- Served Over a Bed of Spinach
Citrus Vinaigrette Recommended
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
More about Kaldi's Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Sweet Potato Fries

Squid

Flautas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Enchiladas

Teriyaki Bowls

Veggie Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston