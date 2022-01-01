Avocado salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve avocado salad
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Avocado Salad (Full)
|$10.25
Two avocado halves in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queson fresco, and pico
|Avocado Salad (Half)
|$6.25
One avocado half in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queso fresco, and pico
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
|Avocado Salad
|$8.00
Chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions.
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Avocado Mango Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Five Grilled Shrimp, Chili Roasted Corn, Avocado, Mango Pineapple Relish, Monterey Jack- Served Over a Bed of Spinach
Citrus Vinaigrette Recommended
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Walnut Avocado Salad
|$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges