Bacon cheeseburgers in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Bacon Double Cheese Burger
|$14.75
Double steakburger, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$13.99
Two 3 oz. smashed black Angus beef patties smashed to perfection and smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$15.00
half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
|POTATO SKINS
|$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
|HOT & SPICY CHICKEN
|$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle