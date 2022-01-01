Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve baklava

Layla

4317 Manchester Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gooey Butter Baklava$6.50
More about Layla
Elaia & Olio image

 

Elaia & Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mawda's Baklava$10.00
More about Elaia & Olio
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$5.00
More about Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
A Large Assorted Baklava Box image

 

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A Large Assorted Baklava Box$24.99
A varying selection of our favorite flavors and types of authentic baklava.
Iraqi Birds Nest Baklava$1.50
Pistachios or Walnuts
Pistachio and Cherry Roll Baklava$2.99
A thick phyllo dough base topped with caramelized pistachio, chocolate and cherry
More about Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

