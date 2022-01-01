Beef sausages in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve beef sausages
FS 20 - Fordo's Killer Pizza
3730 Foundry Way, ST. LOUIS
|Beef Sausage Pizza
|$17.95
roasted tomato-herb sauce, caramelized onions & bell peppers, fontina, parmesan, chive
Mike's Italian Beef - 8001 Mackenzie Road
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|All Beef Polish Sausage
|$11.00
All Beef Polish Sausage, on a hoagie, with yellow mustard and caramelized onions
|Sausage and Beef Combo
|$12.00
the Chicago Holy Grail. All beef Polish sausage topped with our signature Italian Beef. served with giardiniera or sweet peppers, dipped or undipped.