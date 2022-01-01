Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Drunken Fish - DF - Westport Plaza

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

Teriyaki Beef Bowl Boxed Lunch$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.
More about Drunken Fish - DF - Westport Plaza
Drunken Fish - Central West End

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

Teriyaki Beef Bowl Boxed Lunch$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.
More about Drunken Fish - Central West End
Sushi Ai- Downtown

910 Olive Street, St. Louis

Beef Teriyaki$12.99
Teriyaki sauce on the Side, w.Steamed Vegetables, broccoli, onion, zucchini ,mushroom, carrot
More about Sushi Ai- Downtown

