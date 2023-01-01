Biryani in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve biryani
Bombay Food Junkies
12955 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
|vegan Chik'n Biryani
|$9.99
(Must be warmed up at home)
vegan chunks of chikn and potatoes cooked with authentic spices, vegan yogurt and onions. Served with basmati rice. A must have if you enjoy Indian flavors.
House of India
8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS
|Vegetable Biryani
|$13.00
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables and nuts
|House of India Nawabi Biryani
|$17.50
Basmati rice sautéed together with shrimp,lamb, chicken and vegetables in a delicate blend of spices and nuts
|Shrimp Biryani
|$15.50
Basmati rice sautéed with curried shrimp, nuts and raisins