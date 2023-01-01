Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Bombay Food Junkies

12955 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
vegan Chik'n Biryani$9.99
(Must be warmed up at home)
vegan chunks of chikn and potatoes cooked with authentic spices, vegan yogurt and onions. Served with basmati rice. A must have if you enjoy Indian flavors.
More about Bombay Food Junkies
House of India image

 

House of India

8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Biryani$13.00
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables and nuts
House of India Nawabi Biryani$17.50
Basmati rice sautéed together with shrimp,lamb, chicken and vegetables in a delicate blend of spices and nuts
Shrimp Biryani$15.50
Basmati rice sautéed with curried shrimp, nuts and raisins
More about House of India

