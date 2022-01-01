Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve bisque

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Tomato Bisque$5.00
Bowl Tomato Bisque$7.00
Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque$13.00
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche
More about Cyrano's
Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)$6.00
More about Ukraft
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup - Tomato Bisque$8.00
More about Peno Soul Food
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.99
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Cup$5.99
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Brie Bisque CUP$3.60
Lobster Bisque CUP$3.60
Lobster Bisque BOWL$5.65
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque$12.00
A bowl of our house made smoked tomato bisque, croutons, parmesan, fresh basil
Bulk Tomato Bisque
Served cold in your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque$6.00
A cup of our house made smoked tomato bisque, croutons, parmesan, fresh basil
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl - Lobster Bisque$7.99
Cup - Lobster Bisque$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Crushed Red - Clayton

8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Bowl$7.49
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque
More about Have A Cow Cattle Company
UKraft image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)$6.00
Crab bisque (Bowl)$6.00
Roasted Tomato Bisque (Cup)$4.25
More about UKraft
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$6.00
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque BOWL$5.65
Lobster Bisque CUP$3.60
Red Pepper Bisque Bowl$6.50
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Crushed Red

140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Bowl$7.49
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
More about Crushed Red

