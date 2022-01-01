Bisque in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bisque
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Cup Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
|Bowl Tomato Bisque
|$7.00
|Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque
|$13.00
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.99
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$5.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup
|$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
|Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Cup
|$5.99
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Mushroom & Brie Bisque CUP
|$3.60
|Lobster Bisque CUP
|$3.60
|Lobster Bisque BOWL
|$5.65
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque
|$12.00
A bowl of our house made smoked tomato bisque, croutons, parmesan, fresh basil
|Bulk Tomato Bisque
Served cold in your choice of 16oz or 32oz
|Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
A cup of our house made smoked tomato bisque, croutons, parmesan, fresh basil
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Bowl - Lobster Bisque
|$7.99
|Cup - Lobster Bisque
|$5.99
Crushed Red - Clayton
8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup
|$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
|Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Bowl
|$7.49
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|Tomato Bisque
UKraft
8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)
|$6.00
|Crab bisque (Bowl)
|$6.00
|Roasted Tomato Bisque (Cup)
|$4.25
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Lobster Bisque BOWL
|$5.65
|Lobster Bisque CUP
|$3.60
|Red Pepper Bisque Bowl
|$6.50
Crushed Red
140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood
|Mushroom & Brie Bisque - Cup
|$5.99
Select sliced mushrooms are simmered with shredded potato and shallot in a vegetarian veloute enriched with Brie and Swiss cheeses, Amontillado sherry and snipped chives.
|Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque - Bowl
|$7.49
Hearty roasted red pepper simmered with creamy gouda cheese.