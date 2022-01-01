Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bologna sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bologna sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Bologna Sandwich$14.25
Pan crisped house-made bologna sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special sandwich spread.
Item pic

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Item pic

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
