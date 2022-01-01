Bologna sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bologna sandwiches
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Fried Bologna Sandwich
|$14.25
Pan crisped house-made bologna sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special sandwich spread.
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
