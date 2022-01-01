Boneless wings in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve boneless wings
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|40 Boneless Wings
|$34.99
|Boneless Wings
|$0.99
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|8 pc Boneless Wings
|$8.99
|Boneless Wings
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
8 Lightly breaded, tender chicken smothered in your choice of sauce: Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard…
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Boneless Wings 1lb
|$11.50
Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey
BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of
Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Boneless Wings
|$10.00
Crispy, delicious boneless wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$8.99
Tossed in Buffalo, Teriyaki or BBQ sauce.
Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.