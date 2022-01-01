Bread pudding in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bread pudding
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$10.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Sweet Bread Pudding
|$5.50
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$8.00
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|French Toast Bread Pudding
|$34.00
w/ smoked bacon toasted pecan butter (12 sizeable portions)
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Apple Pie Bread Pudding
|$9.25
Bread pudding with streusel crumb topping, caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream.
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Traditional bread pudding made with our Vermont Night, and creme anglaise