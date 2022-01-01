Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve bruschetta

Elaia & Olio image

 

Elaia & Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
Single Bruschetta$3.00
More about Elaia & Olio
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
Tomato concasse w/ fresh basil, olive tapinade, fresh garlic EVOO, & balsamic glaze
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$8.00
Pesto covered crostinis topped with mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, and balsamic redux
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.00
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.00
tomato relish, pesto, balsamic onion jam with bleu cheese crumbles served with crostini bread
More about Bartolino's Osteria

