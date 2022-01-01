Bubble tea in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve bubble tea
More about Poke Doke - Delmar
Poke Doke - Delmar
6316 Delmar Boulevard, University City
|Volcano Bowl
|$17.00
Extra spicy bowl made with white rice, spicy tuna, and salmon Crabmeat, pineapple, edamame, green onions, fried onion, and drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo and togarashi
sorry sold out of masago.
-Sorry no modifications-
|Mochi Donuts
|$3.00
Soft, dense and chewy! A different experience than your typical donut.
Variety of flavors available!
|Small Poke Bowl
|$14.50
More about Poke Doke - Kirkwood
Poke Doke - Kirkwood
130 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad
|Large Poke Bowl
|$19.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
|Small Poke Bowl
|$14.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle