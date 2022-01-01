Buffalo chicken salad in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in hot mustard, croutons, with ranch dressing
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in hot mustard, croutons, with ranch dressing
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Crisp Iceberg lettuce topped with deep fried chicken strips smothered in our famous hot sauce and cheese. You’ll love it with our homemade Ranch Dressing
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
House lettuce blend, chicken tenders tossed in Circle 7 buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar.
RECOMENDED WITH RANCH
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Nick’s Pub image

 

Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo CHicken Salad$9.95
Iceberg, romaine, diced chicken tossed in Hot sauce, bacon, tomatoes, onion & bleu cheese crumbles
More about Nick’s Pub

