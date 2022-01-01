Cake in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cake
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.50
with chocolate ganache
|Hi-Pointe Single Burger
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|LG New House, New Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
|Chicken Wings
|$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
|The Cloud Cake
|$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Skillet Seared Crab Cakes
|$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
|Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Crab Cake
|$11.95
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley
|Sweet Potatoes
|$3.75
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Golden Butterfly Shrimp (7)
|$12.00
Zenwich - St. Louis
8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis
|Black Garlic Pork Bone
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
|Sea Salted Fries
|$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.