Cake in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve cake

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about Cyrano's
Olive + Oak image

 

Olive + Oak

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LG New House, New Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
Chicken Wings$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
The Cloud Cake$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
More about Olive + Oak
Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$11.95
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
OL HENRY RESTAURANT image

 

OL HENRY RESTAURANT

8600 Airport Road, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potatoes$3.75
Lemon Pound Cake$5.00
Golden Butterfly Shrimp (7)$12.00
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
Zenwich - St. Louis image

 

Zenwich - St. Louis

8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Garlic Pork Bone$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Sea Salted Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Zenwich - St. Louis

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Margherita Pizza

Cheese Fries

Belgian Waffles

Risotto

Cheese Pizza

Kale Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston