Calamari in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve calamari
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Calamari Salad
|$8.25
Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet
vinaigrette dressing
|Calamari
|$11.50
tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo
|Spicy Calamari Roll
|$9.75
Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds
More about Three Kings Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Calamari
|$11.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Calamari
|$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Calamari
|$11.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Nami Ramen
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Fried Calamari
|$9.50
Gently fried crispy squid, served with house made spicy mayo sauce.
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Calamari Friti
|$13.00
Flash Fried Squid served with Mama Sugo's Marinara & lemon aoli
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Calamari
|$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Calamari
|$10.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Spicy Calamari
|$12.00
Select tender pieces of calamari in a light crispy batter and served with our house special sauce
|Spicy Calamari Roll
|$10.00
Calamari tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
More about Zushi
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Fried Calamari
|$9.95
Deep fried calamari with seasoning and sea salt served with Wasabi Mayo
|Calamari Salad
|$5.95
Thin slices of marinated squid tossed with \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tseaweed and a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Calamari Salad
|$8.25
Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet
vinaigrette dressing
|Calamari
|$11.50
tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo
|Spicy Calamari Roll
|$9.75
Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Grilled Calamari
|$13.00
|Calamari Marinara
|$13.00
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
More about Blue Ocean
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Sp Fried Calamari
|$7.00
Deep-fried Calamari Roll drizzled with Spicy Mayo.
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
lightly breaded over flash fried spinach with bistro dipping sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Calamari
|$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce