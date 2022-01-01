Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Salad$8.25
Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet
vinaigrette dressing
Calamari$11.50
tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo
Spicy Calamari Roll$9.75
Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$11.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Three Kings Public House
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$11.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.50
Gently fried crispy squid, served with house made spicy mayo sauce.
More about Nami Ramen
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Friti$13.00
Flash Fried Squid served with Mama Sugo's Marinara & lemon aoli
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$10.99
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
More about Three Kings Public House
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Calamari$12.00
Select tender pieces of calamari in a light crispy batter and served with our house special sauce
Spicy Calamari Roll$10.00
Calamari tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$9.95
Deep fried calamari with seasoning and sea salt served with Wasabi Mayo
Calamari Salad$5.95
Thin slices of marinated squid tossed with \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tseaweed and a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.
More about Zushi
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Salad$8.25
Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet
vinaigrette dressing
Calamari$11.50
tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo
Spicy Calamari Roll$9.75
Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Calamari$13.00
Calamari Marinara$13.00
Fried Calamari$13.00
More about Bartolino's South
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sp Fried Calamari$7.00
Deep-fried Calamari Roll drizzled with Spicy Mayo.
More about Blue Ocean
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
lightly breaded over flash fried spinach with bistro dipping sauce
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Tempura Appetizer$12.50
Assorted tempura vegetables and tempura calamari served with spicy mayo and tempura sauce.
Tempura Calamari Roll$8.50
fried calamari, avocado, masago, eel sauce, and
spicy mayo
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Ravioli

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Nigiri

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Tea

Wedge Salad

Cannellonis

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston