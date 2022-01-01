Cannellonis in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cannellonis
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Cannelloni
|$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Cannelloni
|$7.99
Two tubular noodles stuffed with beef, pork and ricotta covered with your choice of sauce and topped with cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Cannelloni
|$10.99
Rolled tubular noodles stuffed with beef and veal baked in a our own meat sauce and topped with cheese