Cannellonis in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cannellonis

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannelloni$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pietro's
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannelloni$7.99
Two tubular noodles stuffed with beef, pork and ricotta covered with your choice of sauce and topped with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Cannelloni$10.99
Rolled tubular noodles stuffed with beef and veal baked in a our own meat sauce and topped with cheese
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannelloni$19.00
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannelloni$19.00
tubular pasta stuffed with meat, spinach, egg and cheese
More about Bartolino's Osteria

