Carrot cake in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
with toasted coconut cream cheese icing
More about Cyrano's
Olive + Oak image

 

Olive + Oak

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
cream cheese semifreddo, pineapple miso caramel + maple pecans
More about Olive + Oak
Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcakes$5.50
five mini cupcakes with citrus cream cheese & toasted pecans
Carrot Cake Cupcakes w/ Cream Cheese Frosting$12.00
12 mini cupcakes, citrus cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans (vegetarian)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin$4.00
with cream cheese filling
More about Colleen's

