Carrot cake in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve carrot cake
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
with toasted coconut cream cheese icing
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
cream cheese semifreddo, pineapple miso caramel + maple pecans
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes
|$5.50
five mini cupcakes with citrus cream cheese & toasted pecans
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
|$12.00
12 mini cupcakes, citrus cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans (vegetarian)
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00