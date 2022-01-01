Cheese fries in Saint Louis

Fried Cheese Steak Roll image

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Steak Roll$16.25
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
Restaurant banner

 

Woofies

1919 Woodson Road, Overland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Woofie Dog$4.79
A 100% pure Vienna Beef Dog served Chicago Style. Topped with yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, onions, tomatoes, and hot sport peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Junkyard Dog$8.29
Topped Chicago Style plus chili, melted cheddar cheese, and bacon loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Classic Woofie Burger$5.99
Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped Chicago Style served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Woofies

