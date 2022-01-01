Cheese pizza in Saint Louis

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
PORCINI REGINETTE$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6 Wings$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Schlafly Bottleworks image

 

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hefeweizen, 6pk$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
Jagerschnitzel$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Goat Cheese Pizza$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
More about Schlafly Bottleworks
Restaurant banner

 

Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Four Cheese Pizza$16.00
Pesto, tomato, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & muenster blend
More about Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$11.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Pizza Sauce, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear

