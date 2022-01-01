Cheese pizza in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|MARGHERITA RED
|$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
|PORCINI REGINETTE
|$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|6 Wings
|$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
|Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
|Wild Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis
|Hefeweizen, 6pk
|$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
|Jagerschnitzel
|$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits
3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Pesto, tomato, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & muenster blend