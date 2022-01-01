Cheeseburgers in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
The Dam
3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
|Build Your Own Double Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Two 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burgers with your choice of cheese.
|Build Your Own Single Cheeseburger
|$5.50
One 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burger with your choice of cheese.
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|LG New House, New Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
|Chicken Wings
|$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
|The Cloud Cake
|$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|Whole Wings
|$0.99
|Bottle Vess
|$1.69
|T-Bone Steak
|$13.99
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
|House Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
3oz smashed chuck patty with yellow cheddar on a potato bun
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
|POTATO SKINS
|$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
|HOT & SPICY CHICKEN
|$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle