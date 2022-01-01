Cheesecake in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cheesecake
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Strawberry Cheesecake Makimono
|$12.50
(8 pc) New York style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream
|Strawberry Cheesecake Roll Platter
|$22.00
20 pieces. New York-style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream.
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries & a graham cracker swirl
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.99
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Hank's Cheesecake Slice
|$5.99
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Banana Cream Cheesecake
|$8.00
Nilla wafer crust, chantilly cream, chocolate curls, fresh bananas
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
House-made cheesecake, served with seasonal topping and whipped cream
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
Blueberry cobbler with white choclate
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|1 pc Blackberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$5.50
|Blackberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$12.00
2 slices of french toast layered with cream cheese, blackberry compote, graham cracker crumble, white chocolate
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|NY Cheesecake
|$3.99
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Cheesecake
|$10.50
fresh herbs, pomegranate apricot glaze,
pistachio crust (vegetarian)
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Choc Chip Cheesecake
|$6.95
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.25
Pi Pizzeria
400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis
|Cheesecake
|$7.45
vanilla, graham cracker crust, berry sauce.
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron
|$2.00
filled with cream cheese icing and blueberry jam
|Strawberry Funfetti Cheesecake
|$6.50
Frida's
622 North and South Rd., St. Louis
|Blueberry and Spirulina Cheesecake
|$9.00
Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Nuts
|Mango and Cardamom Cheesecake
|$9.00
Mango and Cardamom Cashew Cheesecake with a walnut-date crust. Vegan, Gluten Free
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Louberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$11.00
brioche french toast, cream cheese spread, strawberry and blueberry sauce topped with powdered sugar
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$5.95
|Plain Cheesecake
|$5.95
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$5.95
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Special Cheesecake
|$11.75