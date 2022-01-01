Chef salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Big Muddy
|$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
More about Lester's
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing