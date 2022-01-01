Chef salad in Saint Louis

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Big Muddy$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
Chef Salad$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
